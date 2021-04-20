Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PSCU opened at $64.61 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $43.20 and a 52-week high of $66.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.179 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.

