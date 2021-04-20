Truist Financial Corp Acquires 2,756 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,651 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 591.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 561.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Quanex Building Products news, Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 13,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $355,366.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William C. Griffiths sold 18,213 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $442,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 251,849 shares in the company, valued at $6,124,967.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,087 shares of company stock worth $3,873,381. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NX stock opened at $27.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $921.74 million, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.66. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $27.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.13.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $230.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.38 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Quanex Building Products Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

