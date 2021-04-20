Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $69.13 Million

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) will post sales of $69.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $68.86 million to $69.40 million. Origin Bancorp reported sales of $54.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full-year sales of $257.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $255.10 million to $259.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $250.04 million, with estimates ranging from $245.80 million to $254.29 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 million.

OBNK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Origin Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Origin Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.70.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OBNK. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after buying an additional 30,492 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 40,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

OBNK opened at $41.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $986.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.14. Origin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.98 and a 52 week high of $44.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.54%.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Origin Bancorp (OBNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.