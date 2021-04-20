Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $69.13 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) will post sales of $69.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $68.86 million to $69.40 million. Origin Bancorp reported sales of $54.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full-year sales of $257.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $255.10 million to $259.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $250.04 million, with estimates ranging from $245.80 million to $254.29 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 million.

OBNK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Origin Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Origin Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.70.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OBNK. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after buying an additional 30,492 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 40,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

OBNK opened at $41.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $986.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.14. Origin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.98 and a 52 week high of $44.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.54%.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

