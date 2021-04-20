CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OTGLY shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of CD Projekt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CD Projekt from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CD Projekt from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get CD Projekt alerts:

OTGLY stock opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.71. CD Projekt has a 52 week low of $11.53 and a 52 week high of $32.45.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witche; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077, as well as online multiplayer games.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for CD Projekt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CD Projekt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.