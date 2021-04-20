NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.60.

NSTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NSTG stock opened at $71.33 on Tuesday. NanoString Technologies has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $86.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.71 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.36 and a 200-day moving average of $61.39.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.96% and a negative net margin of 53.47%. The business had revenue of $36.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.65 million. Research analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NanoString Technologies news, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $100,410.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,926.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total transaction of $2,067,979.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,219.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,552 shares of company stock worth $9,440,090 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSTG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,450,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,670,000 after acquiring an additional 845,805 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,807,000 after buying an additional 443,800 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 733,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,062,000 after buying an additional 67,360 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 550,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,839,000 after acquiring an additional 57,219 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 395,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,473,000 after acquiring an additional 22,701 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

