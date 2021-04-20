Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Stock Position in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its position in shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) by 60.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,830 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.08% of Iteris worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Iteris by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Iteris by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iteris by 238.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Iteris by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 56,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 10,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ITI opened at $6.21 on Tuesday. Iteris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $7.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.62. The firm has a market cap of $258.59 million, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Iteris had a net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $28.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.13 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iteris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Iteris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.31.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

