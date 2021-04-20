Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 76.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 21,466 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 302.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Vericel by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $54.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,477,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. Vericel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $63.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.34.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $45.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.05 million. Vericel had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.13%.

VCEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Vericel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Vericel from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

In other news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 17,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $921,293.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,452.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $2,040,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,535,605.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

