Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Position in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,561 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,976,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,286,000 after buying an additional 807,235 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 759,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,795,000 after purchasing an additional 346,021 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 677,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,247,000 after purchasing an additional 86,855 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 528,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,571,000 after purchasing an additional 45,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 354,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,114,000 after purchasing an additional 11,232 shares during the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

In other Air Transport Services Group news, VP Edward Russell Smethwick sold 5,826 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $170,002.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,578 shares in the company, valued at $658,826.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $307,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500,086 shares in the company, valued at $15,392,647.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,792 shares of company stock worth $1,255,357. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ATSG opened at $29.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 0.71. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $32.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.92.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $399.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.65 million. Air Transport Services Group had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 23.32%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATSG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation services in the United States and internationally. It offers contracted airline operations, aircraft modification and maintenance services, ground services, and other support services.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.