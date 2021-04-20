Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $205,000 Stock Holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 45.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,812 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.65.

CLDT stock opened at $13.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.35. The stock has a market cap of $627.69 million, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $14.95.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.38. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 39.04%. On average, analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

