Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Given New $372.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $356.00 to $372.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MLM. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $275.42.

NYSE MLM opened at $350.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.16. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $151.94 and a 12-month high of $353.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.41%.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

