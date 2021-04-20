KBR (NYSE:KBR) Given New $45.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

KBR (NYSE:KBR) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities raised their price target on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Truist increased their price objective on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on KBR from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.31.

Shares of KBR opened at $39.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.96. KBR has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $40.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -158.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that KBR will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

In other KBR news, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $68,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,293,906. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $72,261.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Impactive Capital LP purchased a new position in KBR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,894,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KBR in the 4th quarter valued at $52,718,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in KBR by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,724,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,282,000 after acquiring an additional 850,878 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in KBR by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,590,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,114,000 after acquiring an additional 821,575 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in KBR in the 4th quarter valued at $597,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

