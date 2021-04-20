Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dell Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Dell Technologies to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.37.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $103.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.29. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $37.20 and a 52-week high of $103.80.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $26.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. Analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $15,972,390.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 347,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,274,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $17,548,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,968 shares in the company, valued at $25,003,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 733,754 shares of company stock worth $60,494,145. Corporate insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 22,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 738.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 90,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,008,000 after purchasing an additional 29,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

