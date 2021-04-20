Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dell Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Dell Technologies to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.37.
Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $103.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.29. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $37.20 and a 52-week high of $103.80.
In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $15,972,390.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 347,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,274,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $17,548,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,968 shares in the company, valued at $25,003,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 733,754 shares of company stock worth $60,494,145. Corporate insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 22,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 738.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 90,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,008,000 after purchasing an additional 29,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.
Dell Technologies Company Profile
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.
