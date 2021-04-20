Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $207,000 in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Freedom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Freedom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Freedom in the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Freedom during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Freedom by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Freedom alerts:

Shares of FRHC stock opened at $49.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Freedom Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $61.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $100.23 million for the quarter. Freedom had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 36.38%.

About Freedom

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.