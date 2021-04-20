Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

MTSFY stock opened at $67.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.44. Mitsui Fudosan has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $73.27.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mitsui Fudosan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

