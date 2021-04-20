NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Short Interest Update

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,100 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the March 15th total of 53,900 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

In other NACCO Industries news, insider Victoire G. Rankin sold 21,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $332,904.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 38.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NC. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 8.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after buying an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 12,514 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NACCO Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 268,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after buying an additional 6,217 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares during the period. 34.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NC opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 4.27. NACCO Industries has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.21 million, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.97.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $23.14 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%.

About NACCO Industries

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining and natural resources businesses. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies, as well as with activated carbon producers in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Navajo Nation.

