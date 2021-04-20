GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) CEO Derek E. Dewan Purchases 166,666 Shares of Stock

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) CEO Derek E. Dewan acquired 166,666 shares of GEE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $99,999.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSEAMERICAN JOB opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. GEE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $2.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.03. The company has a market cap of $10.23 million, a P/E ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $34.64 million for the quarter. GEE Group had a negative return on equity of 80.50% and a negative net margin of 11.05%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in GEE Group by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 392,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 97,900 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GEE Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in GEE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GEE Group

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional, industrial, and physician assistant staffing and placement services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. The company offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

