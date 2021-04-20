Insider Selling: Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) General Counsel Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $142,110.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,644.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jacob J. Schatz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 17th, Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.07, for a total value of $145,070.00.

Shares of EA stock opened at $139.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.44. The company has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 262,755 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $35,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 16,146 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,791 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,870 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target (up previously from $171.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.23.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

