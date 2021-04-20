ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CFO Dan Puckett Sells 1,391 Shares

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.28, for a total value of $190,956.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,438,020.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Friday, April 16th, Dan Puckett sold 1,109 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.71, for a total value of $153,829.39.

On Monday, March 1st, Dan Puckett sold 2,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $245,820.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Dan Puckett sold 2,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total value of $235,360.00.

Shares of SWAV opened at $140.39 on Tuesday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $146.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 12.21 and a quick ratio of 10.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.50 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.95 and a 200-day moving average of $106.20.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $22.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.36 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 108.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.57.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 6,785.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 101,504 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 19.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 7.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

