Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Derek Andersen Sells 4,865 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $304,646.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,278,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,083,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Derek Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Derek Andersen sold 8,662 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $436,824.66.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $60.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The firm has a market cap of $91.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.55. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $911.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.44 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

