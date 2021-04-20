Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VLO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valero Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.67.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $70.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.50. The company has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,360.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $84.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLO. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Valero Energy by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

