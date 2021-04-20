Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.45.

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $110.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.43. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $138.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.43, a PEG ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $157.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.52 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that Shake Shack will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $12,818,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,782.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Shake Shack by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 36,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

