Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) PT Raised to $79.00 at Susquehanna

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $72.00 to $79.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hub Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hub Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays upgraded Hub Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Hub Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hub Group from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hub Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.15.

Shares of HUBG opened at $68.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.01. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $70.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $952.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.68 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $843,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,051,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Hub Group by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

