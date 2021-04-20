TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) PT Raised to $125.00

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TTEC. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of TTEC from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen downgraded TTEC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTEC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TTEC from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.86.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $108.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.56, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. TTEC has a 12 month low of $34.03 and a 12 month high of $109.95.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. TTEC had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $570.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.32 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that TTEC will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.50%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westwood Management Corp IL acquired a new stake in TTEC in the 4th quarter worth about $10,867,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,824,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $566,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TTEC by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 159,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,911 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in TTEC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

