Short Interest in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Increases By 38.0%

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 407,600 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the March 15th total of 295,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 317,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,050,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 55,392 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Farmer Bros. by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 820,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 159,824 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Farmer Bros. by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 490,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 79,217 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Farmer Bros. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Farmer Bros. by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 199,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FARM opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Farmer Bros. has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $11.68. The firm has a market cap of $182.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.58.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.89). Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $104.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.41 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Farmer Bros. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FARM. B. Riley upgraded Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Farmer Bros. from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

About Farmer Bros.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

