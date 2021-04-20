Morgan Stanley Reduces Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26,250 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $12,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in Landstar System by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Landstar System by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,023,000 after acquiring an additional 97,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Landstar System by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Landstar System alerts:

LSTR opened at $175.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.12 and a 12-month high of $179.49.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 14.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LSTR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $145.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.13.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.