Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Short Interest Up 38.7% in March

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the March 15th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Japan Exchange Group stock opened at $12.55 on Tuesday. Japan Exchange Group has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $14.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.20.

About Japan Exchange Group

Japan Exchange Group, Inc provides and operates markets for exchange-traded financial instruments in Japan. The company offers market facilities for securities, securities index futures, and securities options trading, as well as financial instruments obligation assumption services; and publicizes market quotations and facilitates fairness of securities trading.

