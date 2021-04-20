Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Holdings in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 130.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190,045 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.17% of PetIQ worth $12,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 289.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in PetIQ by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the 3rd quarter worth $288,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetIQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. PetIQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.40.

PETQ opened at $39.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.57 and a 200-day moving average of $33.46. PetIQ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $41.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.45.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $164.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.48 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. On average, research analysts predict that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald Kennedy sold 10,000 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $328,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,582,235 shares of company stock worth $55,733,506 in the last ninety days. 24.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

