Morgan Stanley Buys 167,769 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 773,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,769 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Mattel were worth $13,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAT. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Mattel by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Mattel by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAT opened at $20.84 on Tuesday. Mattel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2,084.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. Mattel had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Argus raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Mattel from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

