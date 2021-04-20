Morgan Stanley Boosts Position in Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) by 111.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 771,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Riot Blockchain were worth $13,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Riot Blockchain during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Riot Blockchain by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Riot Blockchain by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Riot Blockchain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Riot Blockchain during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 9.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on RIOT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Riot Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Riot Blockchain from $28.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ RIOT opened at $40.90 on Tuesday. Riot Blockchain, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $79.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.17 and a beta of 4.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.56.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.24. Riot Blockchain had a negative return on equity of 51.38% and a negative net margin of 250.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Riot Blockchain, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Riot Blockchain

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.

