Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 94,412 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of FormFactor worth $13,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. THB Asset Management lifted its position in FormFactor by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 35,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in FormFactor by 4.3% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 10,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in FormFactor by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in FormFactor by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 212,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,144,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in FormFactor by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get FormFactor alerts:

In related news, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $877,500.00. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,156,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,777,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FORM shares. B. Riley upped their price target on FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on FormFactor from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $47.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.35 and a beta of 1.42. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.17 and a 12-month high of $52.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.75.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.95 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.