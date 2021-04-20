Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 71,919 Shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,714 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 71,919 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.76% of Sterling Construction worth $3,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 537.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 464,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after purchasing an additional 391,495 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 690,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after purchasing an additional 171,944 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,475,000 after purchasing an additional 105,944 shares in the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sterling Construction during the 4th quarter valued at $1,815,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Sterling Construction by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 261,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after buying an additional 38,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STRL opened at $20.51 on Tuesday. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.72 and a 1 year high of $24.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.43.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). Sterling Construction had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $347.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

