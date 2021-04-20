Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 25,605 Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,605 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics were worth $4,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,603,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,526,000 after buying an additional 496,950 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $24,384,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $21,312,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $12,196,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $6,870,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

TCRR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.38.

NASDAQ:TCRR opened at $23.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.02 million, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 2.13. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $35.86.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.55). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

