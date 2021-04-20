TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 254,437 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,329 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $4,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 339,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFS Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,070 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 29,222 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of TFS Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TFSL opened at $19.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 66.57 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. TFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.21 and a one year high of $21.64.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.50 million. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 16.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 373.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

In other TFS Financial news, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 2,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $44,426.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,465.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Mulligan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $416,000.00. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

