Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of H&E Equipment Services worth $4,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,925,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,211,000 after buying an additional 214,299 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,470,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,584,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,245,000 after acquiring an additional 316,677 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 616,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,373,000 after acquiring an additional 17,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,827,000 after acquiring an additional 12,987 shares in the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HEES opened at $38.38 on Tuesday. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $39.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 383.80 and a beta of 2.40.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $315.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

