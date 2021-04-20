Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to $280.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MSFT. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Microsoft from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $269.41.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $258.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft has a one year low of $166.11 and a one year high of $261.48. The company has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

