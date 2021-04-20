Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $34.00.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Humanigen from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Humanigen in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Humanigen in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humanigen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Humanigen in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.83.

HGEN opened at $13.89 on Monday. Humanigen has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $33.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.56.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Humanigen will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 23,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $444,982.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,093,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,171,082.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 484,920 shares of company stock valued at $9,177,741 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HGEN. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,459,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the third quarter valued at about $345,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Humanigen during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in Humanigen during the fourth quarter worth about $700,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. 30.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

