ENI (NYSE:E) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ENI (NYSE:E) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on E. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ENI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ENI from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ENI from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ENI from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ENI presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of E stock opened at $24.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day moving average of $20.71. The company has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ENI has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $25.23.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.24 billion during the quarter. ENI had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. As a group, research analysts expect that ENI will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ENI by 502.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ENI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ENI by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in ENI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ENI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

ENI Company Profile

