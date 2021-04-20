NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in NN were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of NN by 18.2% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in NN by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 12,730 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in NN during the 3rd quarter worth $374,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NN during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in NN in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NNBR. Zacks Investment Research cut NN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. CJS Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NN in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NNBR opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93. NN, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $8.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.58.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $119.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.41 million. NN had a negative net margin of 39.55% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that NN, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

NN

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors for general industrial and automotive end markets.

