Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires New Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $113.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.65. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $65.22 and a one year high of $114.62.

