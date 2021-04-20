Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 300 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 572.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Burney Co. bought a new position in Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Standard Motor Products during the third quarter valued at about $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMP. TheStreet upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of NYSE SMP opened at $43.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $972.98 million, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.44. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.94 and a 52-week high of $55.29.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $282.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.29 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Standard Motor Products Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

