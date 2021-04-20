Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 390,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prothena were worth $4,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Prothena by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Prothena by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prothena by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Prothena in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.75 per share, for a total transaction of $18,156,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 7,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $192,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at $192,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRTA opened at $23.76 on Tuesday. Prothena Co. plc has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $28.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.00.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.77). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 41.97% and a negative net margin of 13,615.75%. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRTA. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Prothena from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Prothena from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

