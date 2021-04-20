Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 362,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 24,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 4.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GPMT opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $13.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.49.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. This is an increase from Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GPMT shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.

