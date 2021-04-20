Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC) Stock Position Reduced by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 21,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 107,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 28,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 51,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TPLC opened at $34.23 on Tuesday. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF has a 52-week low of $21.51 and a 52-week high of $34.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.75 and its 200-day moving average is $30.79.

