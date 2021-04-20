Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 4,100 Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 169.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,578 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $357,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 19.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. 60.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $25.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $28.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.92.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $64.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 16.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,998,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConnectOne Bancorp Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a chartered commercial bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

