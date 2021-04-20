Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 271,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Ready Capital by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Ready Capital by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 265,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 60,573 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Ready Capital by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 17,331 shares during the last quarter. 45.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ready Capital stock opened at $13.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $744.67 million, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Ready Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $15.48.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 14.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

RC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ready Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.21.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

