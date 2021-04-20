Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 3,726 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 112.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SILK. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 8.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,357,000 after purchasing an additional 16,180 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 118.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 14,115 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 64.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

In other news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total value of $467,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,280,415.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.73, for a total value of $547,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,564,907.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,928 shares of company stock valued at $4,518,822. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SILK opened at $51.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.26 and its 200 day moving average is $58.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -42.44 and a beta of 1.41. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12-month low of $33.71 and a 12-month high of $75.80. The company has a current ratio of 11.80, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.21). Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.66% and a negative return on equity of 40.79%. The business had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

SILK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.20.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK).

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.