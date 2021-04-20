Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,773 Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 286,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,773 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 53,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 150,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,469,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,978,000 after acquiring an additional 122,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecopetrol stock opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $14.47. The firm has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.92 and a 200 day moving average of $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0932 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio is 39.80%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Ecopetrol from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Ecopetrol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ecopetrol presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.08.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels segments. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products.

