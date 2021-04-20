Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Makes New Investment in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 52,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.19% of Co-Diagnostics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CODX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Co-Diagnostics by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,921,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,871,000 after purchasing an additional 119,761 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 306,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 9.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Co-Diagnostics by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 50,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 94,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 11,860 shares during the last quarter. 27.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

CODX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Co-Diagnostics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of Co-Diagnostics stock opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of -3.30. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $30.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.45.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 93.48% and a net margin of 53.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Co-Diagnostics Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CODX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX).

Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.