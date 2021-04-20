Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $479,000 Holdings in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,558 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,835 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in NIC were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EGOV. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in NIC by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in NIC by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 131,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 64,100 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in NIC in the 4th quarter valued at $1,245,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in NIC by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIC during the fourth quarter worth $410,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Northcoast Research lowered NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barrington Research downgraded NIC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NIC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Shares of EGOV opened at $33.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.89. NIC Inc. has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $35.35. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 0.27.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.77 million. NIC had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 14.94%. NIC’s revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NIC Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. NIC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.75%.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services and payment solutions that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company operates through three segments: State Enterprise, Payments, and TourHealth.

