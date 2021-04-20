Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.07% of Gladstone Commercial worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOD. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 5.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the third quarter worth approximately $713,000. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOD shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Aegis started coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Commercial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of GOOD opened at $20.61 on Tuesday. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 5.98. The company has a market cap of $749.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.33 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.94 and a 200-day moving average of $18.44.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.53 million. Analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.1252 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is 94.94%.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.